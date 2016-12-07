Thus, it is clear that the alternative media has finally reached the point where it is a major threat to the corporate propaganda operation and the deep state is having to react in order to neutralize it. Hence, we have “fake news” scandals that were entirely manufactured and made up and the reason why unproven claims of Russian propaganda are being reported by actual fake news outlets like CNN, NPR, and the rest as factual.

With all that being said, there are increasing numbers of clashes between alternative media journalists and the corporate outlets trying to slander them. When the corporations can slander alt media personalities without response, the propaganda tends to work well enough. However, when faced with an alt media journalist who can respond, the corporate media tends to fall flat on its face every time.

Below are some highlights from 2016 where the corporate media clashed with the independent media and got its ass kicked. Enjoy.

1.) Eva Bartlett DESTROYS Mainstream Journalist

Having spent a number of months on the ground in Syria, traveling all across the country and, specifically, Aleppo, journalist Eva Bartlett has finally returned to the Western world with yet another round of firsthand knowledge of the Syrian Crisis. Bartlett has traveled to Syria a number of times, each time carrying back a story widely different from that peddled on the mainstream corporate press of NATO countries.

After having left Syria, Bartlett took part in a press conference organized by the Syrian mission to the United Nations. After giving a brief statement about what she has observed in Syria and how she is aware firsthand of the Western media’s deception in terms of coverage of the crisis, she was questioned by a Norwegian journalist, Christopher Rothenberg, who challenged her claims that the Western media was lying.

You can see Eva’s epic response here:

2.) David Icke Clashes With Obnoxious Childish TODAY Show Hosts

Icke is always characteristically gracious and patient with mainstream journalists who, over the years, have abused, ridiculed, and mocked everything he says, most times taking it out of context to use against him later. Perhaps after years of mainstream stupidity, Icke seems to have come out ready to fight during his latest tour of corporate news. This interview earns its place on the list because a.) Icke brings the ignorance of the hosts full circle at the end of the program and b.) because the male host was so obviously obnoxious that if Icke had said nothing, the TODAY Show was revealed for being the daily dose of brain-killing entertainment that it is.

3.) Eva Bartlett Destroys Mainstream Pundit On Syria Ceasefire Question

Although RT is not what one would consider “mainstream” in the U.S., the debate most certainly involved a mainstream academic, Stephen Zunes of the University of San Francisco as well as Eva Bartlett and historian Gareth Porter. Early on the in the debate, Zunes began reciting his training that there are many “moderate” terrorists and that the Syrian military was responsible for untold amounts of dead civilians. Eva jumps in shortly after and dumps a bucket of cold water on Zunes’ regurgitation of State Department and mainstream propaganda lines. After only a few moments of debate with Bartlett, Zunes becomes more and more frustrated and visibly irate, making gestures and becoming restless throughout the debate.

4.) Jesse Ventura Defends Gary Johnson, Opposes The Drug War, Praises Putin On Yahoo! News

What would a list of confrontational interviews be like without Jesse Ventura? In this interview, the host is obviously pushing an anti-Russia propaganda line and attempts to push this line on Ventura. Wrong move. The only bad thing about Ventura’s interviews with mainstream propagandists is that there aren’t enough of them. Perhaps the MSM is a bit frightened?

5.) Vanessa Beeley and Daniel McAdams destroy Brent Budowsky in RT debate

Brent Budowsky has been making the rounds for a few years now promoting the war in Syria and, now that the word has come down the pike to attack the Russians, doing that as well. Faced with debating Vanessa Beeley, who has traveled to Syria a number of times and has personal, eyewitness testimony regarding the situation on the ground, Budowsky could only rely on rhetoric and shouting to stay in the debate. Beeley and McAdams could rest assured they had won the debate when Budowsky started yelling “dead Syrian civilians!!!” and “dead babies!!!!” at the top of his lungs over and over again, curiously asking Beeley if she’d ever interviewed any of the “dead Syrian babies” that he claims Assad killed. We are not sure how Beeley could interview a dead baby but we are sure that she won the debate.

6.) Eva Bartlett Deals Strongly With Dilly Hussain, Terrorist Supporter Based In The UK

To his credit, Hussain has been Eva’s most formidable opponent yet. But it only took 3 minutes into the program before Hussain starts screaming that Eva is a “Russian agent” and “conspiracy theorist.” Hussain did his best to over-talk and shout down Bartlett before she firmly silenced him. Despite the fact that every time Hussain put forward as much propaganda and rhetoric as he possibly could, Bartlett followed behind him and completely eviscerated him. Finally, after calling him out on what she labels his “Zionist strategy,” Hussain manages to insult the RT host into a debate over whether or not he is pushing Russian propaganda. It’s a valiant effort on the part of Hussain but, ultimately, a slow burn and crash at the end. Toward the end of the program, Hussain is left looking like schoolyard bully who has just been beaten up in front of the class.

7.) David Icke Calmly Rips Apart The Propaganda of Andrew Neil, Liz Kendall, Michael Portillo on BBC

Not his most confrontational interview here but Icke walks calmly through all Neil’s attempts at making his “conspiracies” look ridiculous. Each time Neil throws out a snide question to Icke, David avoids the mine field and manages to bring out a staggering amount of truth in the time he has to speak. The program concludes with Andrew Neil saying that, in his lifetime, everything has always been investigated and has turned out alright. Right Neil. Everything is fine. Nothing to worry about here.

If you know of any other moments like this, feel free to include them in the comments.

This article may be freely shared in part or in full with author attribution and source link

Stillness in the Storm Editor's note: Did you find a spelling error or grammar mistake? Do you think this article needs a correction or update? Or do you just have some feedback? Send us an email at sitsshow@gmail.com

